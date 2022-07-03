Upasana Singh breaks silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show, says 'maza nahi...'

Credit: Upasana Singh/Instagram

Bollywood actress Upasana Singh, who grabbed attention with her character 'buaji' on Comedy Nights with Kapil, has been keeping a low profile these days. She was one of the favourite characters of the show, however, she left the show in the year 2017.

Now in a recent interview, Upasana reacted to her exit from the show in 2017. Upasana revealed that she left the show because she wasn’t feeling good and enjoying her role. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Money is important to an extent, But after a point, your satisfaction becomes more important. I only want to do roles that make me feel good. I always tell my producers to give me roles that not everyone can do. Like I was doing the Kapil show, it was at the top for 2-2.5 years. Then came a point where I felt that I don't have much to do in this. I was getting good money. I told Kapil that I don't have much to do here, give me something like the role I did at the beginning of the show as I enjoyed that very much. Isme maza nahi aa raha hai (It's not fun anymore).”

She added, “That's why I left the show. Paise nahi, paise bahot acche de rahe the kyunki hamara show bahut hit tha (Not because of money, as they were giving me very good money since our show was a hit). But still, I left because I didn't feel satisfied. Kapil and I are very good friends, and we still keep in touch. Whenever we talk I tell him that only call me back when there is something substantial to do. I say the same to every producer.”

Upasana is all set to make her OTT debut with series Masoom which is a psychological thriller. It also stars Boman Irani and Samara Tijori. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17