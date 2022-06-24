Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: Why is it taking 40 days to reach Moon? Know it's connection with Mangalayaan

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Delhi: Woman's family stabs 25-year-old boyfriend to death over affair

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify global charts

10 benefits of drinking hot water in the morning

Successful CEOs, founders who are not from IIT, IIM

6 food items to improve bowel movement

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Vegetarian chef, Grammy-winning violinist: How White House is preparing for PM Modi's state visit

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan turns vigilante with army of girls, his look will take your breath away

DNA | Muslim man brainwashing youth to adopt Islam

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani opens up on comeback with negative role in Kafas: 'People have judged me' | Exclusive

Television

Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for making dress out of wires

While some individuals were astounded by how original the idea was, some trolls criticised Uorfi Javed for the look.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Internet celebrity and actor Uorfi Javed, who is frequently photographed experimenting with her clothing, this time used wires to make a different look. 

While some individuals were astounded by how original the idea was, some trolls criticised her.

While sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned, “Yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of the wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I’ll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!”

Uorfi, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar on Voot, was recently seen in a black mini dress with two hands making a loop at the center covering her chest. She was brutally trolled by the netizens for her outfit, which was actually inspired by one of Harry's famous show looks.

In a video that has now surfaced over the internet, Harris had shared a video on his Instagram account going over Uorfi's videos and he can be heard saying in the clip that he's obsessed with her. "This girl, who is clearly very famous remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. I'm obsessed, I'm really obsessed", Harris says in the clip.

Recently, when Uorfi was questioned by the paparazzi over why she changed spelling of her name, she had said, "Maine apni spelling change kar di, numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral hone se paise nahi milte (I've changed my name's spelling. A numerologist had recommended me to do this for success and work. I don't make any money from being viral)."

