Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for making dress out of wires

Internet celebrity and actor Uorfi Javed, who is frequently photographed experimenting with her clothing, this time used wires to make a different look.

While some individuals were astounded by how original the idea was, some trolls criticised her.

While sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned, “Yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of the wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I’ll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!”

Uorfi, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar on Voot, was recently seen in a black mini dress with two hands making a loop at the center covering her chest. She was brutally trolled by the netizens for her outfit, which was actually inspired by one of Harry's famous show looks.

In a video that has now surfaced over the internet, Harris had shared a video on his Instagram account going over Uorfi's videos and he can be heard saying in the clip that he's obsessed with her. "This girl, who is clearly very famous remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. I'm obsessed, I'm really obsessed", Harris says in the clip.

Recently, when Uorfi was questioned by the paparazzi over why she changed spelling of her name, she had said, "Maine apni spelling change kar di, numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral hone se paise nahi milte (I've changed my name's spelling. A numerologist had recommended me to do this for success and work. I don't make any money from being viral)."