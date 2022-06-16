Uorfi Javed impresses global fashion designer Harris Reed, latter says he's 'obsessed'

Uorfi Javed-Harris Reed/Instagram

Uorfi Javed, who recently changed her first name from Urfi to Uorfi on Instagram, is known for her crazy fashion choices and is often trolled for her weird outfits. But now, she has impressed an international fashion designer Harris Reed who has worked with celebrities like Emma Watson, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Adele to name a few.

Uorfi, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar on Voot, was recently seen in a black mini dress with two hands making a loop at the center covering her chest. She was brutally trolled by the netizens for her outfit, which was actually inspired by one of Harry's famous show looks.

In a video that has now surfaced over the internet, Harris had shared a video on his Instagram account going over Uorfi's videos and he can be heard saying in the clip that he's obsessed with her. "This girl, who is clearly very famous remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. I'm obsessed, I'm really obsessed", Harris says in the clip.

Recently, when Uorfi was questioned by the paparazzi over why she changed spelling of her name, she had said, "Maine apni spelling change kar di, numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral hone se paise nahi milte (I've changed my name's spelling. A numerologist had recommended me to do this for success and work. I don't make any money from being viral)."



In a recent interview with Indian Express, Uorfi had revealed that her relatives once cut her clothes with scissors as she said, "With a pair of scissors, my relatives cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me".