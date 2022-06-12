Urfi Javed reveals why she changed her name to Uorfi, says 'tarraki hogi...'

Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame recently revealed on social media that she has changed her name to Uorfi. Her name, however, is still pronounced the same way. Uorfi stated in her post that she wants everyone to be careful while writing her name, but she did not explain why she changed her name. She was photographed at the Mumbai airport yesterday, June 11, by paparazzi. When they inquired why she changed her name, Uorfi explained that it was due to numerology.

Someone asks Uorfi Javed why she changed her name in a recent video published by a pap. This prompted a response from the actress, who said, "Maine apni apni apni apni apni apni Kaam milega ek numerlogist ne bola thi ki thodi tarakki hogi. Viral hone se paise nahi milted (I've changed my name's spelling.) For success and greater money, a numerologist had recommended me to do this. I don't make any money from being viral."

Uorfi had written on her post previously, "Hi guys, so I've officially changed my Uorfi. It'll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I'm mindful ( keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi,"



Uorfi has been in a number of TV series since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She is well known for playing Avni in the film Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat Season 2 as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Uorfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus' Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, she portrayed Kamini Joshi in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie on SAB TV. Uorfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.