This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

This popular Television actor has suffered heavy losses, had no money in his pocket, and went bankrupt after quitting acting.

One of the most popular actors in the Television industry decided to quit glamour and live a normal life. This artiste has earned a loyal fanbase for himself by entertaining them in several popular shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and other shows.

After having a 2-decade-long career, it was a shock for his followers when they learned that Roshesh Sarabhai, aka Rajesh Kumar, had left Mumbai and went on to become a farmer. In 2018, Rajesh relocated to Barma and started farming in Sasaram village

When Rajesh Kumar went bankrupt

When Rajesh was into farming, there were a lot of first times for him. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "From natural calamities like flood to the pandemic, I have seen everything in my experience of farming." In the latest interview, Rajesh further revealed that he went bankrupt and suffered heavy losses during his farming days. While speaking to Rajshri, he said, "There was a downward phase in my life, where I literally went bankrupt. I didn't have anything in my pocket." Rajesh was even burdened with the loan, "Loan bhi chal raha tha, toh kafi dark phase aaya life mein."

How did Rajesh Kumar bounce back?

In the conversation, Rajesh said that when we stop thinking about ourselves and start thinking about others, they will start thinking about us. Rajesh wanted to promote natural farming, and he claimed that it's four times bigger and better than organic farming. Intending to help farmers, he started a project, Mera Family Farmer, and collaborated with farmers across that provide better, natural vegetables.

Why did Rajesh Kumar quit acting?

In the same interview, Rajesh revealed that he was getting typecasted with similar roles, and after a point, he didn't find any good scripts. Thus, Rajesh concentrated on farming. Today, Rajesh is managing acting with farming. He was seen in the movie Haddi and series, Kota Factory 2 and Yeh Meri Family Season 2.