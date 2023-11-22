Headlines

Orxa Energies launches Mantis, the ‘Ultimate Street Predator’

DNA TV Show: Israel agrees on ceasefire on conditions of Hamas, what are they?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

38 lakh weddings this season, to generate Rs 4.74 lakh crore: CAIT

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Orxa Energies launches Mantis, the ‘Ultimate Street Predator’

DNA TV Show: Israel agrees on ceasefire on conditions of Hamas, what are they?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Difference between ketchup and sauce

IPL 2024: List of players KKR might release before auction

6 worst foods for your belly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani to participate at Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant, here's when he will enter in the house

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

HomeTelevision

Television

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

This popular Television actor has suffered heavy losses, had no money in his pocket, and went bankrupt after quitting acting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
One of the most popular actors in the Television industry decided to quit glamour and live a normal life. This artiste has earned a loyal fanbase for himself by entertaining them in several popular shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and other shows. 
 
After having a 2-decade-long career, it was a shock for his followers when they learned that Roshesh Sarabhai, aka Rajesh Kumar, had left Mumbai and went on to become a farmer. In 2018, Rajesh relocated to Barma and started farming in Sasaram village
 
When Rajesh Kumar went bankrupt
 
When Rajesh was into farming, there were a lot of first times for him. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "From natural calamities like flood to the pandemic, I have seen everything in my experience of farming." In the latest interview, Rajesh further revealed that he went bankrupt and suffered heavy losses during his farming days. While speaking to Rajshri, he said, "There was a downward phase in my life, where I literally went bankrupt. I didn't have anything in my pocket." Rajesh was even burdened with the loan, "Loan bhi chal raha tha, toh kafi dark phase aaya life mein." 
 
How did Rajesh Kumar bounce back? 
 
In the conversation, Rajesh said that when we stop thinking about ourselves and start thinking about others, they will start thinking about us. Rajesh wanted to promote natural farming, and he claimed that it's four times bigger and better than organic farming. Intending to help farmers, he started a project, Mera Family Farmer, and collaborated with farmers across that provide better, natural vegetables. 
 
Why did Rajesh Kumar quit acting?
 
In the same interview, Rajesh revealed that he was getting typecasted with similar roles, and after a point, he didn't find any good scripts. Thus, Rajesh concentrated on farming. Today, Rajesh is managing acting with farming. He was seen in the movie Haddi and series, Kota Factory 2 and Yeh Meri Family Season 2.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Father was auto driver, mother a labourer, this man worked as waiter, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, AIR was...

The Future of Work: How Data Science and Business Analytics Skills Are Shaping Careers in 2023

'Far from reality': Sara Tendulkar talks about deepfake photos of her on social media

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

What is stop clock, new rule introduced by ICC in men's ODI and T20Is?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE