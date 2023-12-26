Headlines

Television

Television

'This is not funny': Netizens bash Samarth Jurel for 'body shaming' Ayesha Khan, calling her 'adrak' in viral video

Samarth Jurel aka Chintu was seen making fun of Ayesha Khan and enacting her in front of Mannara inside Bigg Boss house.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:09 PM IST


Social media influencer Ayesha Khan who recently entered Bigg Boss 17 house has been in the news ever since she accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating on her. However, after entering the house, she was seen sharing a good bond with the comedian.

In the recent episode, Samarth Jurel aka Chintu was seen making fun of Ayesha and enacting her in front of Mannara. He was making fun of her belly dance and called her ‘adrak’. However, his statement left the internet divided as some of the social media users bashed him for ‘body shaming’ Ayesha while others said he is telling the truth. Meanwhile, others called Mannara ‘jealous and insecure’.

One of the social media users wrote, “I think Mannara feels insecurity from her.” The second one said, “Mannara is a negative person.”The third person said, “This is not funny, Samarth is body shaming Ayesha.”Another wrote, “bhai khud toh tu hilta rehta hai.”

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Aoora was heard telling Munawar Faruqui and Mannara that he feels uncomfortable as Ayesha Khan kisses him multiple times a day. He was heard complaining about the new wildcard contestant.

Later, Munawar was seen telling Ayesha to not kiss Aoora as he does not good about it. Ayesha said that she will be careful about this and will say sorry to the K-pop idol if he felt bad about it. Meanwhile, Munnara was seen telling Aoora that he should directly say this to Ayesha. And if she still behaves like this, he can nominate her and give this as the reason.

Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I just loved how she made Aoora understand about it. Aoora was clearly feeling discomfort because of WC so she gave that suggestions which was needed. Love you girl VIEWERS WITH MANNARA.”

