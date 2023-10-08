Headlines

This 22-year-old actress worth Rs 25 crore, started working at age 7, has more followers on Instagram than SRK, Amitabh

This 22-year-old actress has more followers than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

A number of actresses have started their journey as a child actor. From Alia Bhatt, and Sridevi to Rekha, a number of actresses started working at a young age and grew up to be stars in the industry. One such actress who has made her mark in the television industry at a very young age enjoys a huge fan following on social media, even more than Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. 

The actress started working at the age of 7 and impressed everyone with her performance as a child artiste. The actress is just 22 years old and already owns a luxurious house of her own and swanky cars. She is none other than Jannat Zubair Rehmani. 

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a popular name in the television industry and she recently made her debut in the Punjabi Film industry too. The actress has been seen in a number of music videos and not only this, she also sang a song which became an instant hit. 

Jannat started her career at a very young age. She made her debut in the television industry in 2008 at the age of 7 with the TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She then starred in a cameo role in the popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayye but got recognition with the shows Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa. Her last TV show as lead was Tu Aashiqui after which she was seen participating in the reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi and gave a tough competition to the other contestants. 

Jannat Zubair Rehmani also recently made her Punjabi debut with Kulche Chole alongside Dilraj Grewal which was released on 11 November 2022. She is seen in a number of music videos. 

Jannat Zubair Rahmani enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has a whopping 47.2 million followers on Instagram which is more than Shah Rukh Khan (42.5 million), Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Janhvi Kapoor (22.1 million) and Sara Ali Khan (43.3 million). She reportedly earns Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh rupees per post on Instagram and has a reported net worth of Rs 25 crore 

The actress is just 22 years old and has already featured in Forbes 30 under 30 lists in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising categories. She owns a luxurious house and a swanky car collection which worth around Rs 2.5 crore.

