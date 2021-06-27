Tamannaah Bhatia to make her television debut with THIS show, details inside

Tamannaah Bhatia, after making her web debut is all set to foray into television. Yes, the actor is turning into a TV host with the MasterChef India Telugu version. Confirming the same, Tamannaah took to her Instagram page and shared a candid click showing her back while facing the camera on the opposite side. The 'Baahubali' star stuns in a silver blingy attire and left her hair in a long messy look.

While captioning the post, Tamannaah wrote, "Coming soon... @masterchef_telugu_official @geminitv #masterchefindiatelugu."

Talking about her web debut, the actor starred in a Telugu show '11th Hour' which streamed on Aha this year. She was then seen in a Tamil OTT show titled 'November Story'.

Coming to her movies, she will next be seen in Telugu flick 'F3' a sequel to 'F2: Fun and Frustration' which released in 2019. Tamannaah will be seen alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the first instalment.

Bhatia also has the Telugu film 'Maestro' which is the remake of the hit Bollywood film 'Andhadhun'. In the thriller, the actor will step into the shoes of Tabu and will be seen with Nithiin and Nabha Natesh.

She also has a Telugu movie titled 'Seetimaarr' with Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi. Her yet another outing is 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' with Satyadev Kancharana which is the remake of the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail'.

Tamannaah's upcoming Bollywood film is 'Bole Chudiyan' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.