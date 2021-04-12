'Why is Virat Kohli sitting at back?': Netizens wonder after seeing Tamannaah Bhatia's private plane photo

On Friday, Tamannaah Bhatia headed out of Hyderabad for the promotions of her upcoming outing titled 11th Hour. The actor shared a photo of boarding a private jet and was accompanied by her makeup artists Florian Hurel and Nilam Kenia. Tamannaah also shared an in-flight photo where she is looking at her breakfast tray comprising of chips and all other junk foods. The actor gave a quirky expression while posing for the photo so did Florian and Nilam.

Tamannaah looked pretty wearing a blue co-ord set with a crop top, flared pants and a long jacket. She captioned her photo as "Breakfast, please... Featuring @florianhurel and @nilamkenia."

Check out the photo below:

However, looking at Florian in the photo, many mistook him as Virat Kohli due to his expressions. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Behind Virat Kohli." While another one commented, "He is looking like king Kohli."

One more comment read as "Ye background mein Virat Kohli kya kar raha hai?"

Take a look below:

Talking about Tamannaah starrer web series 11th Hour, it's a crime thriller in Telugu streaming on Aha since April 8, 2021. The show also stars Adith Arun, Vamsi Krishna, Roshni Prakash, Shatru, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Pavithra Lokesh and others in pivotal roles. 11th Hour is directed by Praveen Sattaru and is eight episodes long.

Apart from this, Tamannaah also has Seetimaarr with Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. The film is slated to release this year.