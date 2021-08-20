'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Disha Vakani's throwback HOT dance video goes VIRAL - watch

'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Disha Vakani enjoys a massive fan following. Often addressed by her character's name in the show Daya Ben in real life too, Disha Vakani has been missing from the limelight for the last few years. While her exit from the show has left fans disappointed, her return is eagerly awaited. However, there has been no confirmation as to whether Disha will make a comeback on the show or not. Producer Asit Modi too has kept his silence on the matter.

And while fans await her return on the hit sitcom 'TMKOC', she more often than not makes headlines for her previous work in Bollywood and regional films.

Enthusiastic fan clubs on social media often share photos and videos of Disha Vakani. And one such video has been recently going viral on the internet. In the video, Disha is seen in a completely different avatar.

In the clip from a music video, Disha is seen showing off her killer dance moves clad in a shimmery silver mini skirt and matching, well-fitted, halter neck blouse which enabled her to flaunt her bare back. Disha had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and opted for loud makeup to complete the look. The actress is seen performing sensual dance moves in her never-seen-before hot avatar.

Watch the video here:

Earlier too, an old video of the actress dancing to the track 'Darya Kinare' had gone viral on the internet. In the video, one could see Disha matching steps to the beats and giving a scintillating performance.

Take a look at the video here:

About Disha's return on 'TMKOC', well, producer Asit Modi had told ETimes in April, "I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show." Modi added, "From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, a few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."

Disha had quit 'TMKOC' soon after she gave birth to a baby girl in 2018.