Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta receives call from X-Men star Jennifer Laurence

Munmun Dutta- Jennifer Laurence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita aka Munmum Dutta is one of the most popular characters in the show. Well, it seems like her popularity has transcended boundaries, as she got a virtual call from Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Laurence (X-Men First Class, X-Men Days of Future Past).

Before you get more excited, let us tell you the whole scenario. Actually, Munmum is an avid social media user, and she never fails to try trendy Insta filters. This time, Dutta took the BFF challenge and tried the 'Celebrity BFF' filter. In this challenge, the people use the filter present on the app and get it shows popular Hollywood celebrity in a video call format. When Dutta tried the filter, she got a Jennifer Laurence as her Hollywood BFF. When the filter reflected Jennifer's name, Mumnum stated "I love her" and she couldn't stop gushing over it.

Here's the proof

In February, Munmun appeared at Hisar police station for interrogation. After seeing her there, news of her arrest circulated. While talking about the same, the actress cleared that it was not an arrest but a normal ‘regular interrogation.’ Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Munmun stated that she was interrogated for about two and half hours. All the details were noted by the police officials. She also mentioned that the officials were polite and well-behaved. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She further stated that she was extremely upset with all the negative stories that were going viral. Therefore, she requested the media to not circulate false narratives about her case. She mentioned, she was shooting when these reports circulated and got disturbed.

For the unversed, earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending.