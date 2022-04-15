TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta's glamourous photos set internet on fire

Take a look at these stunning photos Munmun Dutta uploaded on Instagram.
Famed for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Munmun Dutta, also known as Babitaji, rose to prominence as a result of the sitcom, which also stars Dilip Joshi and others. The actress is a gorgeous diva as well as a terrific actor. She is active on social media and frequently posts updates about her days as well as some steamy photos.
1. Munmun Dutta stuns in pink off-shoulder dress
Munmun Dutta looked stunning in a lovely pink dress with an off-shoulder cut. Beads were strewn around the garment.
2. Munmun Dutta looks gorgeous in green gown
Munmun Dutta is dressed in a beautiful green gown with a thigh-high slit.
3. Munmun Dutta looks fantastic in white dress
Munmun Dutta can be seen posing in a lovely white dress for the camera.
4. Munmun Dutta makes fans sweat in satin dress
Munmun Dutta made hearts skip a beat while donning a red satin dress.
5. Munmun Dutta looks hot in short shimmery dress
Munmun Dutta was dressed in a shimmery short outfit that complimented her curves and looked flawless on her.