TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta's glamourous photos set internet on fire

Take a look at these stunning photos Munmun Dutta uploaded on Instagram.

  DNA Web Team
  |
  • Apr 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Famed for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Munmun Dutta, also known as Babitaji, rose to prominence as a result of the sitcom, which also stars Dilip Joshi and others. The actress is a gorgeous diva as well as a terrific actor. She is active on social media and frequently posts updates about her days as well as some steamy photos.

1. Munmun Dutta stuns in pink off-shoulder dress

Munmun Dutta looked stunning in a lovely pink dress with an off-shoulder cut. Beads were strewn around the garment.

2. Munmun Dutta looks gorgeous in green gown

Munmun Dutta is dressed in a beautiful green gown with a thigh-high slit.

3. Munmun Dutta looks fantastic in white dress

Munmun Dutta can be seen posing in a lovely white dress for the camera.

4. Munmun Dutta makes fans sweat in satin dress

Munmun Dutta made hearts skip a beat while donning a red satin dress.

5. Munmun Dutta looks hot in short shimmery dress

Munmun Dutta was dressed in a shimmery short outfit that complimented her curves and looked flawless on her.

