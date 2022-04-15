TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta's glamourous photos set internet on fire

Famed for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Munmun Dutta, also known as Babitaji, rose to prominence as a result of the sitcom, which also stars Dilip Joshi and others. The actress is a gorgeous diva as well as a terrific actor. She is active on social media and frequently posts updates about her days as well as some steamy photos.