'TMKOC' actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji BREAKS silence on her arrest, says 'I have been cooperating'

Popular actress Munmum Dutta, also known as Babita ji in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, on Monday appeared at Hisar police station for interrogation. After seeing her there, news of her arrest circulated.

While talking about the same, the actress cleared that it was not an arrest but a normal ‘regular interrogation.’ Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Munmun stated that she was interrogated for about two and half hours. All the details were noted by the police officials. She also mentioned that the officials were polite and well-behaved. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She further stated that she was extremely upset with all the negative stories that were going viral. Therefore, she requested the media to not circulate false narratives about her case. She mentioned, she was shooting when these reports circulated and got disturbed.

For the unversed, earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending.

After this, the complaint was not only filed on Hisar, but other states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh also took action against the controversial video.

Meanwhile, the actress had also apologised to her fans for the controversial statement. She said, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.”