Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumar Modi confirms Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben's return?

File Photo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India's most popular shows. Disha Vakani, who played Daya Ben, has been eagerly anticipated by fans. She hasn't appeared on the show since 2017. Fans adored the scenes and comedy between her and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). The producers have already stated that the character of Daya Ben will be brought back for audiences. Asit Kumarr Modi now has stated that the character of Jethalal's wife will be brought back.

Asit Kumarr Modi told ETimes, there is no reason why Daya Ben's character should not be brought back. However, they have all recently experienced difficulties. Everyone had a difficult time in 2020-21. However, now that things have improved, the character of Daya Ben will be brought back in 2022, and audiences will once again be entertained by Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi.

However, he expressed doubts about Disha Vakani's chance to reprise her role as Daya Ben. He claims she is now preoccupied with her responsibilities as a housewife, and her priorities have shifted.

He stated he doesn't know if Disha Vakani will reprise her role as Daya Ben. They maintain a close relationship with Disha, as if they are like family. However, now that she is married and has a child, everyone is preoccupied with their own obligations. He stated that she had a personal life and that he was unable to remark on it.



Also read: TMKOC producer Asit Modi breaks silence on reports of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quitting show

Disha Vakani and her husband Mayur Padia have a daughter named Stuti. In 2017, the actress gave birth to her daughter and took a maternity leave.