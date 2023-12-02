Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Headlines

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar says CM KCR has approached Congress candidates in state

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

10 Lucky animals that bring good fortune

8 reasons why Emperor Akbar couldn't beat Maharana Pratap

Most violent Bollywood films of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

HomeTelevision

Television

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma and requests him not to travel by air this time in the hilarious promo of a new comedy show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kapil Sharma took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show and is now back to enthrall the audience with his comic timing. However, this time, he is not alone but is coming to entertain the audience along with Sunil Grover. The two have finally reunited and left the fans excited for their new comedy show. 

On Saturday, Netflix treated fans with a surprise as they announced Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reuniting for a show that will be aired in over 190 countries. The OTT giant shared a video wherein Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover can be seen saying that they are coming on Netflix together in over 190 countries. Sunil Grover says ‘let’s leave Australia,” to which Kapil replies, “Why? They are waiting for us.” 

Then they both agree on this and then enter Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. They then pose for a selfie and Kapil says ‘ab hua parivaar pura (now the family is complete).” Netflix shared the video with a caption that read, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @KapilSharmaK9and @WhoSunilGrover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!” 

Netizens are left excited about their reunion. One of the comments read, “Now this will be fun.” Another wrote, “Netflix getting the stalwarts of comedy together again.” Another wrote, “Kappu and Gulati together once again, can’t wait.” Another commented, “Netflix, you made our day. So happy to see this.” Another wrote, “The OG duo is back.” 

For the unknown, in 2017 Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an infamous in-flight fight after which Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show. The Kapil Sharma Show team was returning back to India from their Australia tour when Kapil allegedly abused and assaulted Sunil on the flight. In the new promo the duo can also be seen talking about not going to Australia, however, when Kapil Sharma insists, Sunil says “iss baar by air nhi jaayenge (we won’t go by air this time,” to which Kapil agrees and says we’ll go by road.”

Read Kapil Sharma BREAKS silence on alleged spat with Akshay Kumar

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE