Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma and requests him not to travel by air this time in the hilarious promo of a new comedy show.

Kapil Sharma took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show and is now back to enthrall the audience with his comic timing. However, this time, he is not alone but is coming to entertain the audience along with Sunil Grover. The two have finally reunited and left the fans excited for their new comedy show.

On Saturday, Netflix treated fans with a surprise as they announced Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reuniting for a show that will be aired in over 190 countries. The OTT giant shared a video wherein Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover can be seen saying that they are coming on Netflix together in over 190 countries. Sunil Grover says ‘let’s leave Australia,” to which Kapil replies, “Why? They are waiting for us.”

Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @KapilSharmaK9 and @WhoSunilGrover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/uQ7oUzWzto — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 2, 2023

Then they both agree on this and then enter Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. They then pose for a selfie and Kapil says ‘ab hua parivaar pura (now the family is complete).” Netflix shared the video with a caption that read, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @KapilSharmaK9and @WhoSunilGrover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Netizens are left excited about their reunion. One of the comments read, “Now this will be fun.” Another wrote, “Netflix getting the stalwarts of comedy together again.” Another wrote, “Kappu and Gulati together once again, can’t wait.” Another commented, “Netflix, you made our day. So happy to see this.” Another wrote, “The OG duo is back.”

For the unknown, in 2017 Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an infamous in-flight fight after which Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show. The Kapil Sharma Show team was returning back to India from their Australia tour when Kapil allegedly abused and assaulted Sunil on the flight. In the new promo the duo can also be seen talking about not going to Australia, however, when Kapil Sharma insists, Sunil says “iss baar by air nhi jaayenge (we won’t go by air this time,” to which Kapil agrees and says we’ll go by road.”

