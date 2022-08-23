Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Sonali Phogat death: Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, others mourn her demise

Sonali Phogat participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14. Her co-contestants expressed their grief over the late actress' untimely demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Sonali Phogat death: Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, others mourn her demise
Sonali Phogat-Rubina Dilaik-Aly Goni/File photos

Sonali Phogat began her career as an anchor on Hisar Doordarshan before gaining fame on Tiktok, participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14, and joining BJP. The actress and politician breathed her last after suffering a heart attack on Monday night, August 22, at the age of 42 in Goa.

Rubina Dilaik, who ended up winning the show and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace Sonali Phogat!". Rubina's huge spat with Sonali over food was one of the major fights that happened during the entire season. 

Abhinav Shukla, Rubina's husband, wrote, "Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable.  Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like its your last’  because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti!".

A Twitterati shared Sonali's photo with Eijaz Khan to which the actor, who gained famous after appearing in shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, wrote, "Khuda unhe jannat naseeb farmaaye. Aur unke apno ki taakat de (May God bless them with heaven. And give strength to their loved ones)."

READ | Sonali Phogat death: From Salman Khan praising her to spat with Rubina Dilaik, a look at her Bigg Boss 14 journey

Famous singer Rahul Vaidya shared a photo with Sonali on his Twitter account and wrote, "Sonali ji...galat baat! Itne jaldi kaun jaata hai. Abhi to maine Haryana aana tha aapke ghar. RIP shocked (Sonali ji... so wrong! Who leaves so soon? Just now I had to come to your house in Haryana. RIP Shocked)".

Sonali had confessed her feelings for Aly Goni inside the house, however, the latter loved another co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin and the late actress knew this but she did not shy away from expressing her affection towards Aly. Aly was left speechless after her demise and just shared a heartbreaking emoji on his Twitter account.

Sonali Phogat had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard entry on day 79 and was evicted on the 113th day from the reality show.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Ducks-go-around': Video of hundreds of ducks circling around car, halting traffic goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.