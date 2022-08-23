Sonali Phogat death: Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, others mourn her demise

Sonali Phogat-Rubina Dilaik-Aly Goni/File photos

Sonali Phogat began her career as an anchor on Hisar Doordarshan before gaining fame on Tiktok, participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14, and joining BJP. The actress and politician breathed her last after suffering a heart attack on Monday night, August 22, at the age of 42 in Goa.

Rubina Dilaik, who ended up winning the show and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace Sonali Phogat!". Rubina's huge spat with Sonali over food was one of the major fights that happened during the entire season.

Abhinav Shukla, Rubina's husband, wrote, "Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like its your last’ because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti!".

A Twitterati shared Sonali's photo with Eijaz Khan to which the actor, who gained famous after appearing in shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, wrote, "Khuda unhe jannat naseeb farmaaye. Aur unke apno ki taakat de (May God bless them with heaven. And give strength to their loved ones)."



READ | Sonali Phogat death: From Salman Khan praising her to spat with Rubina Dilaik, a look at her Bigg Boss 14 journey

Famous singer Rahul Vaidya shared a photo with Sonali on his Twitter account and wrote, "Sonali ji...galat baat! Itne jaldi kaun jaata hai. Abhi to maine Haryana aana tha aapke ghar. RIP shocked (Sonali ji... so wrong! Who leaves so soon? Just now I had to come to your house in Haryana. RIP Shocked)".

Sonali had confessed her feelings for Aly Goni inside the house, however, the latter loved another co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin and the late actress knew this but she did not shy away from expressing her affection towards Aly. Aly was left speechless after her demise and just shared a heartbreaking emoji on his Twitter account.

Khuda unhe jannat naseeb farmaaye. Aur unke apno ki taakat de. https://t.co/JXLCODvnWF August 23, 2022

Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace Sonali Phogat ! — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) August 23, 2022

Sonali ji… galat baat! Itne jaldi kaun jaata hai … Abhi to maine Haryana aana tha aapke ghar … RIP shocked. pic.twitter.com/ji91hLYRuI — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) August 23, 2022

Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like its your last’ because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) August 23, 2022

Sonali Phogat had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard entry on day 79 and was evicted on the 113th day from the reality show.