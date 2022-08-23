Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat died on Monday night due to a heart attack in Goa.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away due to a heart attack in Goa. She was a famous BJP politician, a TikTok star, and an actor with a huge fan following. As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 contestant died on Monday night due to a heart attack. The actress was in Goa with her staff. (All photos: Sonali Phogat/Instagram)
Let's take a look at her journey:
1. Early life
Sonali Phogat was born on September 21, 1979, in Bhuthan Kalan village, Fatehabad, Haryana. Her hometown is in Hisar.
2. Family
Sonali Phogat had one brother and three sisters, her father was a farmer. She was from a Jaat family.
3. marriage
Sonali Phogat was married to Sanjay Phogat who died in the year 2016. The reason for his death is still unknown. Sonali is now survived by her daughter Yashodra Phogat.
4. Acting career
Sonali Phogat started her career in 2006 with a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan, she was the host of the show. In the year 2019, she was seen in a web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' She also appeared in Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. and In 2020, she entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 14.
5. Political carrer
The actress joined the BJP party in the year 2008. She became the National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.
6. Controversies
In 2019, Sonali Phogat asked netizens to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and stated that people who will not say are from Pakistan. She was criticised for this act.
In 2020, she slapped an official named Sultan Singh with her slippers. The video went viral and she was slammed by people.
7. Confession
When she was inside Big Bogg 14 house, Sonali Phogat confessed her feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni.