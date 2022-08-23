Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away due to a heart attack in Goa. She was a famous BJP politician, a TikTok star, and an actor with a huge fan following. As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 contestant died on Monday night due to a heart attack. The actress was in Goa with her staff. (All photos: Sonali Phogat/Instagram)

Let's take a look at her journey: