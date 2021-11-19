Headlines

Just married 'Kundali Bhagya’ star Shraddha Arya shares wedding reception pictures - SEE PHOTOS

The couple looks dapper together. Shraddha looks gorgeous in a blue saree and Rahul looks dashing in a black suit.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 01:47 PM IST

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya got hitched with naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16 in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The 'Kundali Bhagya' star has been posting lovely pictures from the festivities on her Instagram account. Sharing her reception photos on Thursday night, she captioned them as " Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove".  
 
The couple looks dapper together. Shraddha looks gorgeous in a blue saree and Rahul looks dashing in a black suit. Her co-stars from the Zee show, Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Adhvik Mahajan commented, " Arey rey bhai Cuteness ka bhandaar you guys (You guys are cuteness personified)". Check out the photos here. 
  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

The actress' friend Neha Adhvik Mahajan shared Shraddha's solo pictures with a blue heart emoji. Neha is a celebrity make-up artist and she styled the actress' reception look too.
 
 

Ekta Kapoor, the television producer who has also created 'Kundali Bhagya', reposted Shraddha's picture and captioned it as " N Preeta Met d man in her bhagyaaa! KUNDALI Milana nahi pada! My dearest @sarya12 have a super married life ! U both look lovely JAI MATA DI" 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor)

The actress has been portraying the central character of Dr. Preeta Luthra in 'Kundali Bhagya' since 2017. After appearing in films across Hindi and regional industries, Shraddha gained huge popularity through this hit Zee TV show. She was also seen in other television shows such as 'Dream Girl', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki' in the past.

 

 

 

