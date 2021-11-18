'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya drops her wedding pictures, pens 'Just Married'

On Tuesday, famous TV star Shraddha Arya got married to a Delhi based naval officer, Rahul Sharma in a private ceremony. The pictures from her wedding took the social media world by storm. The actress matched her red bridal lehenga with heavy jewellery, simplistic make-up.

Shraddha Arya is all set to start the new chapter of her life, as seen from her lovely wedding pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ star shared some glimpses from her wedding ceremony. She added a simple yet special caption to her post, with her new added last name. “#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal,” the caption read.

A number of celebrities including Sara Khan, Pooja Sandeep Sejwal, Divya Khosla Kumar, Adhvik, Rashami Desai, Neha Kakkar and Yuvika Chaudhary have commented on her pictures. In another viral video, Shraddha is seen laughing uncontrollably at her ‘bidaai’ ceremony. While seated in a car next to her husband, Shraddha is seen waving goodbye to her close friends and bursting into laughter as she says ‘To all my single friends, burn in jealousy’. She is also heard funnily asking her friends to miss her.

Earlier, taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha had shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony, flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring. In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous, dressed in a purple-and-yellow lehenga. She added the caption, "The Easiest YES I've ever said !"

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban. Shraddha, who rose to popularity with ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has acted in several TV serials like ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ and ‘Dream Girl’. (With inputs from ANI)