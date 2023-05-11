Shiv Thakare opens up about life after Bigg Boss 16, says 'ek middle-class aadmi ka sapna hota hai...' | Exclusive

Shiv Thakare

Amravati-hailed Shiv Thakare is becoming the next blue-eyed boy of the Indian reality shows. Shiv comes from a humble middle-class family background, and he gained recognition with Roadies Rising, winning the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and participating in the recent Bigg Boss 16. Although Shiv became the first runner-up of the recent Bigg Boss, his journey has gained new heights. Shiv will soon begin shooting for Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and he joins DNA for an exclusive conversation.

Shiv is enjoying the nationwide fame he got from BB16 and calls the show a 'life changer.' "Bigg Boss 16 has been a life-changer for me. I’m getting more work, and I’m able to fulfil my dreams." After winning the show, Shiv purchased a swanky SUV. Shiv welcomed Tata Harrier, and this is his first brand-new car after two second-hand purchases. Speaking about buying expensive wheels, he adds, "Ek middle-class aadmi ka sapna hota hai ki khud ki car ho (A middle-class person does dream of having his own car). Aur phir Rs 30 lakh ki gaadi...(And purchasing a car worth Rs 30 lakh)… itne mein toh Amravati mein duplex ghar aata hai (One can own a duplex house in Amravati). My family is also surprised."

Shiv further shares, "Earlier, we used to think and discuss buying a car with a mileage of 20-25 km. And now, I own an expensive car. So this little happiness came after Bigg Boss 16, and I’ll be forever thankful for that."

Shiv also shares his mother's reaction to his new stint. Shiv says, “She was happy for Bigg Boss. For Khatron Ke Khiladi, she is hopeful but a bit scared as well. Aai is worried about how will I manage to perform such dangerous tasks with the dangerous creatures. However, I have assured her that the channel does take all the necessary precautions, and the stunts will happen under experts' supervision. When you think from her perspective, it’s natural for her to be scared, watching his son performing risky stunts from extreme heights.” Shiv concludes by assuring that he will give 200% to the show, performs stunts with utmost dedication, and will ‘surely’ bag the trophy this time.