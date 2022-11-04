Sherlyn Chopra calls Rakhi Sawant 'gandi naali ka cockroach,' insults her by saying 'bhade ke boyfriends...'

Sherlyn Chopra- Rakhi Sawant

Sherlyn Chopra continues to lash out at Rakhi Sawant, and she has even called her a 'cockroach.' Recently, Chopra made news after she filed a case against MeToo accused Sajid Khan. The actress is furious that an accused sexual predator is getting glorified or highlighted on a national television show.

Sherlyn's stand met with an unfavourable response from Sawant, and that's where all hell broke loose. Every day, these actresses insult each other and make offensive statements before the media. Their so-called fight is getting nastier with each passing day. Yesterday, a reporter asked Chopra about stopping this ongoing war, and Chopra stated that she never intended to pick a fight with Rakhi. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood Sherlyn said, "Woh gandi naali ka cockraoch hai... jisko mein apni Hawai chappal se maara. Meri ladai us se kabhi nahi thi, meri ladai yaun shoshan (sexual exploitation) ke liye hai."

Later, while speaking to other media portals, Chopra stated that Rakhi has no loyalty in relationships, and she misuses her partners, boyfriends and husbands. "Rakhi Sawant kya karti hai? Woh subscriptions par boyfriend aur husband banati hai. Uske baad kya karti hai, unn bhade ke boyfriends aur husbands ko choos-choos kar kangal karti, aur woh bhag jaate hai." Chopra continued, "Woh luxury hotels mein ja kar private events karvati hai aur karti hai. Yeh uski asliyaat. Yeh hai uska modus operandi." Now, we wonder what she meant by saying 'hotels mein ja kar events karvati hai.'

For the unversed, Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Along with Sherlyn, actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, levelled the allegations against him. Sherlyn, who filed a police complaint against the filmmaker at the Juhu police station in Mumbai, spoke to ANI, about the entire controversy and why it took her years to come forward.