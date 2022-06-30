Shehnaaz Gill mentions Sidharth Shukla in her autograph, fan calls late actor her 'guardian angel'

Shehnaaz Gill- Sidharth Shukla

What makes Shehnaaz Gill so popular? Apart from her simplicity, and wearing her heart on her sleeve, she is undeniably loyal to her people. Once you win Gill's heart, she will remember you, wherever you go. Recently, a fan met Shehnaaz, and she asked for an autograph. Punjab di Katrina Kaif loves to acknowledge her fans, and she signed for her instantly. The autograph and the video of Shehnaaz are going viral, and the reason is Sidharth Shukla.

All the SidNaaz fans out there, Shehnaaz is carrying Sidharth as an important part of her life, and it is quite evident now. While signing the autograph, Shehnaaz mentioned Sid (Sidharth) above her name. This gesture of Gill has won millions of hearts. The fan who posted this video termed Gill's gesture as a reminder that late actor Sidharth is her guardian angel. In the caption, she wrote, "The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons."

Here's the video

On the work front, Shehnaaz is currently shooting for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz Gill, who is one of the most loved celebs, recently reshared Hrithik Roshan’s new commercial video on Instagram. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Vibe teri meri mil diyaan.” As soon as fans noticed this, they started assuming that the two might collaborate for a project.

On Sunday, Shehnaaz was seen setting the stage on fire with her dance moves at Mumbai Police's annual event Umang. She grooved to several songs including Chikni Chameli and Nach Punjabbaan. However, what caught everyone's attention was when she stepped down from the stage and made comedian Johny Lever and others do the famous Nach Punjaabban hook step from the Jugjugg Jeeyo film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.