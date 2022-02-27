‘Shark Tank India’ judge Anupam Mittal regrets investing in few deals

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Anupam Mittal, who is also the founder of Shaadi.com, recently revealed that he had invested Rs 5.4 crore on the show. However, the businessman regrets making a few deals.

In a recent interview with Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, Anupam talked about the investment that he made out of FOMO. He stated that his deal is very ‘strong’ when it comes to the number of deals and quality. He mentioned, “You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”

While talking about those investments that he made and regretted later, he said that he did not go into the show ‘thinking’ that he will put money in this and that idea. He mentioned that he got ‘caught in FOMO (fear of missing out).’ Anupam said that in ‘Shark Tank’, there was a competitive spirit between fellow investors. He said, “You’re not thinking straight anymore. The only way it gets exciting is when you invest money. So in that pursuit of excitement and getting caught up in FOMO I ended up making several deals I shouldn’t have.”

For the unversed, Sawaai.com was started by Anupam in the year 1997. However, the name was later changed to Shaadi.com in the year 1999. He invested in around 200 businesses in the year 2-15. It included Interactive Avenues, Druva, Sapience Analytics, Pretty Secrets, Cafe Zoe, Peel Works, TaxSpanner, Fab Hotels, Ketto, Prop Tiger, Big basket, FarEye, Lets Venture and more.

Other than Anupam, ‘Shark Tank India’ was judged by BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics co-founder, and CEO), Aman Gupta (boat co-founder and CMO), Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director) and Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth co-founder).