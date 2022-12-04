Shark Tank India 2: Know when and where Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta's show will start

File photo

Shark Tank India season 2: With its debut last year, Shark Tank India established itself as one of the greatest and most successful shows in Indian reality television. The Indian version of the World's No. 1 Business Reality Show will return with a second season in January on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shark Tank India has, as the promo says, provided people from all walks of life a tremendous amount of exposure to new ideas and a platform to pursue their goals. The show's influence may be seen in the significant shift in people's perspectives on entrepreneurship and business that it has ushered in.

Sharks this season are:

-Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

-Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

-Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

-Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

-Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

-Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

For the unversed, Aman took to Instagram to announce that Harvard is doing a case study on his company. He wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee!"

He added, "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students."He also recalled how he studies various case studies of the University in the past - "I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world."

Also read: Shark Tank India: Amit Jain, Peeyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, meet sharks of Season 2

The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add the tickle to the complex business discussions.