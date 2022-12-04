Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shark Tank India 2: Know when and where Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta's show will start

With its debut last year, Shark Tank India established itself as one of the greatest and most successful shows in Indian reality television.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Shark Tank India 2: Know when and where Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta's show will start
File photo

Shark Tank India season 2: With its debut last year, Shark Tank India established itself as one of the greatest and most successful shows in Indian reality television. The Indian version of the World's No. 1 Business Reality Show will return with a second season in January on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. 

Shark Tank India has, as the promo says, provided people from all walks of life a tremendous amount of exposure to new ideas and a platform to pursue their goals. The show's influence may be seen in the significant shift in people's perspectives on entrepreneurship and business that it has ushered in. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Sharks this season are: 

-Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group) 

 -Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) 

-Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)  

-Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)  

-Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),  

-Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.   

For the unversed, Aman took to Instagram to announce that Harvard is doing a case study on his company. He wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee!" 

He added, "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students."He also recalled how he studies various case studies of the University in the past - "I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world." 

Also read: Shark Tank India: Amit Jain, Peeyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, meet sharks of Season 2

The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add the tickle to the complex business discussions. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.