Shark Tank India: Amit Jain, Peeyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, meet sharks of Season 2

Shark Tank India is all set to return with season 2, the promo of the show is out already. On Tuesday, makers released the promo of the show on social media. However, this time, the most popular shark Ashneer Grover will not be part of the business show.
The show, which fired up India's business growth engine and changed the way India looks at entrepreneurship with its first season, will once again provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dream with their business ideas to experienced investors & business experts or as they're known as The Sharks in the second edition. The second season of the reality show features the following sharks who have made a name for themselves in a variety of fields, including technology, cosmetic products, and other lifestyle and digital products.
Take a look:
1. Anupam Mittal
Anupam Mittal, who has been a part of the People Group for over 25 years, is the founder of Shaadi.com. The matrimony site was created in 1997. He is not just a businessman, he also invested in Bollywood movies such as Flavors and 99.
2. Vineeta Singh
Vineeta Singh is the co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics' and is now the CEO of the company. She is also the co-founder of Fab Bag which is an online cosmetics delivery service. She is one of the most influential business women in India.
3. Namita Thapar
Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director, Namita Thapar worked for an American firm for six years.
4. Peyush Bansal
Popular businessman Peyush Bansal is the CEO of Lenskart. In 2010, he launched the firm with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi.
5. Aman Gupta
Aman Gupta is the one of founders and CMO of Boat, an electrical merchandise startup. Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta started the startup in 2016.
6. Amit Jain
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho, Amit Jain is the new shark of the business reality show Shark Tank India. He did civil engineering at IIT Delhi.