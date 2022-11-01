Shark Tank India: Amit Jain, Peeyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, meet sharks of Season 2

Shark Tank India is all set to return with season 2, the promo of the show is out already. On Tuesday, makers released the promo of the show on social media. However, this time, the most popular shark Ashneer Grover will not be part of the business show.

The show, which fired up India's business growth engine and changed the way India looks at entrepreneurship with its first season, will once again provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dream with their business ideas to experienced investors & business experts or as they're known as The Sharks in the second edition. The second season of the reality show features the following sharks who have made a name for themselves in a variety of fields, including technology, cosmetic products, and other lifestyle and digital products.

Take a look: