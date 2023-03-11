Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Shark Tank India 2: Haq Se, Girls Hostel actress Parul Gulati impresses investors with hair extension brand

During the finale episode of Shark tank India 2, actress Parul Gulati shared her hair extension brand and said that it caters to the diverse needs of women who suffer from hair problems, such as hair loss, damaged hair, hair thinning, and restricted growth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Shark Tank India 2: Haq Se, Girls Hostel actress Parul Gulati impresses investors with hair extension brand
Credit Parul Gulati/Instagram

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who is known for her work in shows like Girls Hostel, Haq Se, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and many more, impressed the sharks at Shark Tank India 2 with not only her hair oil brand, but also with her life-changing decision to commence her entrepreneurial journey while pursuing her acting career.

During the finale episode of Shark tank India 2, actress Parul shared her hair extension brand and said that it caters to the diverse needs of women who suffer from hair problems, such as hair loss, damaged hair, hair thinning, and restricted growth, or who love to experiment with their hairstyles.

She asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 2 percent equity in Nish Hair from the sharks. Sharks Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 1 crore for 3 percent in equity. It was followed by Amit Jain`s offer of Rs 1 crore for 2 percent of equity. However, there was an argument between Vineeta and Amit about her business.

While sharing her experience of appearing on the show, Parul said, "I've been watching Shark Tank US for a while, and I've always dreamt of pitching my business ideas to the sharks. But when I first launched Nish Hair, I couldn't have imagined being in front of someone, asking for investment. Because, firstly, I lacked confidence and secondly, numbers truly confused me."

"So when I finally got a chance to pitch my brand on Shark Tank India 2, I could barely believe it. I had binge-watched Season 1 and secretly wished I was a shark on it. It has been one of my life`s top three moments, and I'm so happy that I decided to go as a contestant. I`ve never felt so cool and alive. I started my company without attending business school and developed a fantastic solution that aids women struggling with hair issues," she said.

Shark Tank India 2 is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). (With inputs from IANS)

Read|'Shark Tank India': Take an inside look at the luxurious life of 'shark' Namita Thapar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.