'Shark Tank India': Take an inside look at the luxurious life of 'shark' Namita Thapar

Today, we are going to give you an inside look at the luxurious life of 'shark' Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical.
Since 'Shark Tank India' first aired on December 20, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television, the non-fiction show has viewers hooked to it because of the show's revolutionary format, one which proudly represents 'Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch'.
The show has a panel of 7 highly successful entrepreneurs who listen to pitches made by aspiring entrepreneurs and then after rounds of discussions decide whether or not to invest in the idea.
The judges are namely, BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-founder, and CMO of BoAt Aman Gupta, Founder, and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh, Founder & CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal and Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal.
1. Who is Namita Thapar?
Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical - an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune. 44-year-old Namita is one of India's leading businesswomen and had joined Emcure as CFO. Before Emcure, she worked with Guidant Corporation, USA. She is also the founder of Incredible Ventures Ltd. She is a board member on the regional advisory board of Fuqua School of Business India, is a Trustee on the TiE Mumbai Board of Trustees, and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization.
2. Namita Thapar is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan
Namita Thapar is a complete film buff and a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Namita is also such a fan of the film 'Sholay' starring Amitabh and Dharmendra that she even named her two kids Jai and Vir after the lead characters of the film.
3. Namita Thapar luxurious life
Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar and has two sons, Vir and Jai. A glance at Namita's Instagram profile is enough to know that the Shark Tank India judge leads a luxurious life. On her social media, Namita has shared several photos from her family vacations in Hawaii. Namita has also given a glimpse into her luxurious home while posing with her kids in several photos.
4. Namita Thapar net worth
Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical - an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune and her net worth is estimated at around 600 crores in 2021.
5. Namita Thapar on 'Shark Tank India' - Per episode fee
According to reports, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar charges Rs 8 lakh per episode for 'Shark Tank India'.
6. Namita Thapar awards
As for accolades and awards, Namita Thapar is a recipient of various prestigious corporate awards such as The Economic Times '40 under Forty' award, Barclays Hurun Next Gen Leader recognition, Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List, World Women Leadership Congress Super Achiever award.