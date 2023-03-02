Shalin Bhanot calls Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan 'pyaara banda,' supports rapper for his upcoming concert

Shalin Bhanot-MC Stan

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot had an ugly brawl with rapper MC Stan in the reality show. The two had a verbal argument for Tina Datta, and Stan even threatened him about settling the score after the show. However, as the show reached to its finale, both contestants buried the hatchet. They decided to move on and Shalin is even rooting for Stan.

After becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan will perform before a live audience in Mumbai. MC Stan's Basti Ka Hasti show will happen on March 5, and Shalin has shown his support for the rapper. Recently, Shalin was spotted attending the special screening of the series, Taj-Divided by Blood.

After gracing the red carpet, Bhanot had a quick chit-chat with the paparazzo. When he asked to comment on Stan's upcoming show, Shalin said, "Very nice." He has even asked whether his fight with MC Stan inside the house was real or fake. Bhanot replied him saying, "Woh real tha, par main ab main uska show dekhunga (That was real, but I will attend his show)." He further praised Stan and said, "bahut pyaara banda hai, dher saara pyaar hai. Itna aacha kar raha hai na woh (He's a lovely person. Lots of love to him. He's doing so good), I am really happy for him," Shalin said.

Soon after the video got published, several netizens lauded Shalin Bhanot for supporting MC Stan. A user wrote, "Ye Banda Bohot Innocent Hai Aur Overacting Bohot Karta Hai But Dill Mein Kuch Nahi Rakhta (This guy is innocent and he does overacting, but doesn't he hold any grudges)." Another netizen added, "why are they asking him about stan? whatever they have finished in the show and show is over please move on now." On the work front, Shalin will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo. The show will air on March 18, 8 PM on Colors.