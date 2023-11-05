Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Television actress Aparna Kanekar, best known for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, passes away at 83

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the popular television shows and right now, the cast of the show is mourning the loss of Aparna Kanekar, who played the role of Janaki Baa Modi in the show. Aparna Kanekar passed away at 83. One of the co-stars Lovey Sasan also penned a heartfelt note for her. Aparna Kanekar passed away at 83.

After hearing about the sudden demise of Aparna Kanekar, her co-star Lovey Sasan, who played the role of Paridhi on the show, took to her Instagram and expressed her grief. The actress described Aparna Kanekar as a ‘true warrior’ and penned a short, heartfelt note to pay tribute to her.

Sharing her picture with Aparna Kanekar, Lovey Sasan wrote, “My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa, you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once-in-lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on.”

After seeing the post, netizens also poured in their tributes in the comment section. One of the comments read, “So sorry for your loss!! Loved seeing her on SNS!! Rest easy Baa!!” Another wrote, “We will never forget her, om shanti.” Another comment read, "Rip Baa, you will always be in our hearts." Tanya Sharma who played the role of Meera in the show wrote, “rip,'' along with a sad face emoji.

Aparna Kanekar joined the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Janaki Baa Modi after replacing Jyotsana Kareykar in 2011 and played the role for 5 years. Aparna's passing was also acknowledged by other TV celebrities, including Bhavini Purohit, and Vandana Vittlanee, who paid their respects.