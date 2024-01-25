Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

Arun Govil expressed a slight disappointment after he did not get to do ‘darshan’ during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Indian actor Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan, was among the attendees at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22. Following the event, the actor voiced his disappointment.

According to Bharat 24, the actor expressed a slight disappointment, citing, "Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay (The dream has been fulfilled but I did not get to do ‘darshan’. I can’t say anything at the moment).”

In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Arun Govil opened up on his struggles after playing Lord Ram Ramayana and said, “The response of Ramayan led to both, good and bad things. I got a lot of respect and honour but I was completely distanced from commercial films. All the producers and directors would tell me that my image of Lord Ram had become so strong that they would wonder what role to cast me in. ‘People see only Lord Ram in you, they don’t see any other character’ is what they said.”

He further added that he tried to break free from the image by doing some ‘grey’ characters but soon realized that it was not for him. He said, “For an actor, this is not good. The negative effect of it stayed with me for many years. At that point, I would think, ‘What do I do now?’ I tried after that. Films were totally out of the question for me but TV was growing. There I did some grey shades intentionally, but after watching myself play those, parts I realized that this is not made for me, sorry.”

Talking about the movie, Arun Govil told ANI, “The name seems unusual to all of us but it is a word of Kashmiri language and its basic meaning is that there is a lullaby which is sung there, it is a spiritual lullaby in which it talks about the relationship between God and man. So this film is also a relationship between a God and a human being and a film has been made on it.”

Helmed by Helmed by Vinay Bhardwaj, and written by Ranjit Singh Mashiana, Hukus Bukus, released in cinemas on November 3. The movie stars Arun Govil as a Kashmiri Pandit and also stars Darsheel Safary, Mir Sarwar, Gautam Vij, Meenakshi Chugh, Manish Gaharwar, and Sujata Sehgal among others in key roles.

