Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

8 countries with largest Hindu populations

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

Arun Govil expressed a slight disappointment after he did not get to do ‘darshan’ during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian actor Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan, was among the attendees at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22. Following the event, the actor voiced his disappointment.

According to Bharat 24, the actor expressed a slight disappointment, citing, "Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay (The dream has been fulfilled but I did not get to do ‘darshan’. I can’t say anything at the moment).”

In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Arun Govil opened up on his struggles after playing Lord Ram Ramayana and said, “The response of Ramayan led to both, good and bad things. I got a lot of respect and honour but I was completely distanced from commercial films. All the producers and directors would tell me that my image of Lord Ram had become so strong that they would wonder what role to cast me in. ‘People see only Lord Ram in you, they don’t see any other character’ is what they said.” 

He further added that he tried to break free from the image by doing some ‘grey’ characters but soon realized that it was not for him. He said, “For an actor, this is not good. The negative effect of it stayed with me for many years. At that point, I would think, ‘What do I do now?’ I tried after that. Films were totally out of the question for me but TV was growing. There I did some grey shades intentionally, but after watching myself play those, parts I realized that this is not made for me, sorry.” 

Talking about the movie, Arun Govil told ANI, “The name seems unusual to all of us but it is a word of Kashmiri language and its basic meaning is that there is a lullaby which is sung there, it is a spiritual lullaby in which it talks about the relationship between God and man. So this film is also a relationship between a God and a human being and a film has been made on it.”

Helmed by Helmed by Vinay Bhardwaj, and written by Ranjit Singh Mashiana, Hukus Bukus, released in cinemas on November 3. The movie stars Arun Govil as a Kashmiri Pandit and also stars Darsheel Safary, Mir Sarwar, Gautam Vij, Meenakshi Chugh, Manish Gaharwar, and Sujata Sehgal among others in key roles.

Read Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV: Arun Govil reveals how he overcame initial rejection to play Lord Ram

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE