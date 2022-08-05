Search icon
Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar cries after hearing sister Alka's emotional message on Superstar Singer 2

Akshay Kumar is presently promoting his movie Raksha Bandhan, which will be released on August 11 to coincide with the celebration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

SonyTV/Instagram

Akshay Kumar recently received a touching audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia, which sent the actor to tears. He appeared as a special guest on Superstar Singer 2, where he heard an audio message from Alka. The actor is presently promoting his movie Raksha Bandhan, which will be released on August 11 to coincide with the celebration.

In the story of Raksha Bandhan, a devoted brother delays his own upcoming nuptials in order to marry off his four sisters. In a brand-new Superstar Singer 2 promo, contestant Rituraj can be seen singing Phoolon Ka Taron Ka by Kishore Kumar. An audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him AK as the kid performs

Addressing him as ‘Raju’, she says in Punjabi, “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Akshay cried after listening to the message and said, “We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister.”

For the unversed, Ram Setu will also feature Akshay in addition to Raksha Bandhan. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushratt Bharuccha, he also appears in the film Selfie. On February 24, 2023, it will be released. It is billed as a comedy-drama. He will appear alongside Radhika Madan in the Hindi version of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

