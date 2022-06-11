Rakhi Sawant breaks down as her access to social media gets blocked, netizens say 'aacha hua'

Rakhi Sawant with Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant always finds a topic to grab attention, and currently, the actress is upset as her social media accounts access' are restricted. The actress was spotted in Mumbai with her boyfriend Adil Durrani, and as soon as the paps started clicking her, Rakhi shared her issue with them. A crying Rakhi said that she's concerned as her Instagram, and Facebook accounts might be hacked. Sawant was constantly crying and further added that she had changed the passwords, but still, her she can't get access to her accounts. Rakhi wished to get her accounts back.

Media photographer Viral Bhayani posted the video with the caption that reads, "This has become very common these days. Last month I got a mail that my account is going to be suspended after that I too was so low... and was unwell for a month. Social media has become very strict with community guidelines and yes there is also the issue of hacking. Hope she gets her account back #rakhisawant."

Well, even though Rakhi was upset and crying over the restriction of her social media accounts, the netizens are taking it in other way, and they are 'glad' that her account is restircted. A user wrote, "Good work done, finish her account." Another user asserted, "inally kuch aacha hoon raha hain." One of the user wrote, "Iska Naa hi aaye toh acha hai." A netizen added, "Urfi ka kab hoga." Another netizen added, "Over acting ki dukaan rakhi." One of the netizens even called her, "Kitni dramebaz aorat he ye." Another netizen added, "Fake boyfriend fake emotions."

If you check her Instagram profile, you will learn that her account might be hacked. The first post on her Insta wall is a video from IIFA 2022. The video gave a glimpse of her green carpet, but the caption gave a major hint of the hack. As per the caption, she has abused the channel. Well, a few of her followers have also wished that Rakhi should get her account back.