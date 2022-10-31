Rahul Vaidya hits out at Rubina Dilaik's fan calling him 'flop wedding singer', tweet goes viral

Rahul Vaidya/File photo

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik were at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss 14 house since the first day and eventually, the Chhoti Bahu actress won the Salman Khan-hosted show and the Indian Idol singer finished as the first runner-up. And even after the season ended in February last year, their fans are still fighting it out on social media and in the latest duel, Rahul too got involved.

When one netizen tweeted, "Was just going through the comments of RKV'S latest post and the obsession the opposite fandom has towards him even after two seasons post bb14 is incredible! The man genuinely left an impact on the fandom it seems. #rahulvaidya", the singer quote-tweeted him, "Apni chalti hai, logon ki jalti hai".

A Rubina Dilaik fan replied to him, "Useless, worthless, shameless exactly Bhagoda is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop." Rahul slammed him and wrote, "Aapki shaadi hui hai? I can come there also..oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga..so probably next life." Even his wife Disha Parmar tweeted, "Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time!".

Apni chalti hai .. logon ki jalti hai .. https://t.co/l3XutHzhOw — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 29, 2022

Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga … so probably next life. https://t.co/YH5xpjqIUq — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 30, 2022

Netizens thought that Rahul was being too arrogant and lashed out at him. "Itna ghamand acchi baat nhi hai, You are not a popular singer whose fee is unaffordable. Well, Your YouTube channel speaks it so louder about what you have earned after BB14. Better don't urge to remind", wrote one user, while another tweeted, "Ache singer chahiye, saste flop singer ko kyu bulaenge koi, agle 1000 janam mein bhi nahi chahiye".

Jobless people doing exactly what they know best!

Cannot even afford your time! — Disha Parmar Vaidya (@disha11parmar) October 30, 2022

Itna Ghamand acchi baat nhi h

You are not a popular singer whose fees is unaffordable

Well, Your YouTube channel speaks it so louder what you have earned after BB14 ... Better Don't Urge to remind October 30, 2022

Ache singer chahiye .... Saste flop singer ko kyu bulaenge koi.... Agle 1000 janam mein bhi nehi chahiye — (@AEagleee) October 30, 2022

After their Bigg Boss stints, Rahul and Rubina participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi too, though in different seasons. The singer competed in the eleventh season last year and finished in sixth place, whereas the actress participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this year and ended up in fifth place.



