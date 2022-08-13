Search icon
Palak Tiwari celebrates Raksha Bandhan with stepbrother Reyansh, shares adorable photos

Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli were seen twinning in yellow and blue outfits on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Credit: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is an avid social media user, she often shares photos with family and friends on Instagram. On the occasion of Raksha Bandha, she took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with her stepbrother Reyansh Kohli.

Palak and Reyansh were seen twinning in yellow and blue outfits. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My destiny, my heart's joy, my purpose, my baby m brother ) I love you forever. A very happy rakhi to everyone, I hope you're always in the presence of your loved ones.”

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

For the unversed, Raja Chaudhary married Shweta Tiwari in 1998 and the couple separated after nine years of their marriage in 2007 with the official divorce in 2012. Palak Tiwari, their daughter was born in October 2000 and stays with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress. In a recent interview, Raja talked about his present equation with ex-wife Shweta and daughter Palak.

It was in 2021 when Raja met Palak after a gap of thirteen years in an emotional moment for the father-daughter duo. He revealed that Shweta has blocked his number and his daughter is in touch with him but doesn't meet him stating that she's 'too busy or ignoring him'.

When asked if Raja is in touch with the Bigg Boss 4 winner, he told ETimes, "No, she has blocked my number. My problem with her is: Why don't we talk it out? If a co-pilot and pilot jump, why should only one get the parachute? I didn't get the parachute."

He added that he is in contact with Palak and said, "Yes, but by God's grace, she is very busy. Even I didn't have time for parents; it's okay. I don't call her. I only text or email her and wait for her reply.". He was further asked if he meets Palak, then he replied, "No, I don't. I don't get a chance. Either she is too busy or she's ignoring me."

READ | Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire, looks sizzling hot in red saree

 

