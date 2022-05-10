Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan brutally trolled for THIS reason after being spotted again amid dating rumours

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Star kids Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were once again snapped together in Mumbai after partying together recently. In January, Shweta Tiwari's daughter and Saif Ali Khan's son were papped together after their dinner and since then, there have been rumours about their relationship.

But this time, it wasn't just the two of them being clicked together that caught everyone's attention. Palak and Ibrahim were seen not giving any money to the beggars in the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Soon, the netizens started trolling them in the comments section.

One Instagram user called out Ibrahim's rude behaviour and wrote, "Why he didn't gave them money yaar kuch to de dete that was so rude", while another commented, "Ek bhuke ko khana nhi khila skte kya fayda aise paiso ka". Another comment also read, "I don't know why people fan of these celebrities..they are so rich but didn't gave a 10 rupees..sad".

While there were a few people who also came out in their support. One netizen asked others to stop judging them and wrote, "Guys in this digital world, sometimes people don't carry cash. I also don't carry cash whenever I go out. Please don't judge them." Another commented, "To everyone who’s accusing him for not giving money to the poor lady! Guys tum harr kisi ko paise dedete ho? Pehle apne aap ko dekho then dusron pe blame daalo!"



Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, opposite Vivek Oberoi. While Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.