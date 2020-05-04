'Paatal Lok' new poster: Anushka Sharma's recent update gives more insights about upcoming web series

Anushka Sharma, from the past few days, has been sharing new updates on her debut digital production Paatal Lok. The neo-noir show is all set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020, and the trailer will be unveiled on May 5, 2020, at 11:34 am. Ahead of that, Anushka introduced the cast of the show and that includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others in the lead roles.

A while back, Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a new poster of Paatal Lok. In the poster divided into two, two policemen are seen walking while a dead body is lying in front of them. In the second part of the poster, four gangsters are seen standing and staring while the picture is in red.

Anushka captioned the poster stating, "Ready to enter the chaos that will either lead to the truth or towards destruction? #PaatalLok Trailer out tomorrow, 11:34 am @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat @NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Sudip Sharma is the showrunner of the upcoming series. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

The teaser showed us gritty society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. Moreover, there's also a sneak-peek of the world where all hell has broken loose.