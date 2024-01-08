One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

Headlines

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Who has maximum gold in India? Who owns 22579618 kg gold in the country

'Rajiv Gandhi had taken steps to open Ram temple...': Karnataka Minister targets BJP for taking credit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

9 times Rekha inspired us with motivational messages

Diabetes: 6 alternatives of sugar in tea, coffee

8 best films of Irrfan Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Robert Downey Jr receives standing ovation as he wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

HomeTelevision

Television

One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

One of India's highest-paid television actresses has worked with Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

article-main
One of India's highest-paid actresses who debuted with Aamir Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Not only the Indian film industry but even the television industry is growing to be competitive. The actors in the television industry enjoy a huge fan following and some of these actors started their journey through Bollywood, however, later turned to TV to entertain the audience. One such actress who made her debut alongside Aamir Khan is now a well-known name in TV industry. 
 
The actress we are talking about has featured in several hit shows and before this, she also worked with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She started her journey at the age of 10 and is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. She is none other than Jennifer Winget. 
 
Jennifer Winget made her grand Bollywood debut as a child actor in the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. She later starred as a School kid in the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat starring Rani Mukerji. At the age of 15, she was seen in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya as Tanu and then featured as a supporting actor in the Indian film Kuch Naa Kaho starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the age of 18.\
 
Jennifer then went on to feature in several hit television shows. She made her TV debut in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom but her big break as the lead in television came with the show Karthika, where she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big. She then starred in one of the hit television shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Shweta Tiwari's daughter. Some of her hit shows wherein he performance was immensely loved by the fans include, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Dill Mill Gayye, and more. 
 
Jennifer Winget married popular television actor and her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover. They both fell in love with each other and tied the knot on April 9, 2012. However, they parted ways in 2014. Before Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover was married to actress Shraddha Nigam, however, they parted ways after 10 months of marriage. Karan is now married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and the couple recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter. 
 
Jennifer Winget is reportedly known as the queen of television. Her performances in the daily soaps have earned her a huge fan following and she has 17.2 million followers on Instagram. She is also one of the highest-paid television actresses who reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and has a whopping net worth of Rs 42 crore. 
 
Jenifer Winget was last seen in the web series Code M and now, the actress is all set to make a comeback with her new project for which she will be reuniting with Karan Wahi. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Back into the swing of things and how; after a long hiatus indeed!! Returning with Rajderkar Working it with my Wahinder and ringing in 17M on the same day!! What a way to celebrate!" 
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE