One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

One of India's highest-paid television actresses has worked with Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Not only the Indian film industry but even the television industry is growing to be competitive. The actors in the television industry enjoy a huge fan following and some of these actors started their journey through Bollywood, however, later turned to TV to entertain the audience. One such actress who made her debut alongside Aamir Khan is now a well-known name in TV industry.

The actress we are talking about has featured in several hit shows and before this, she also worked with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She started her journey at the age of 10 and is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. She is none other than Jennifer Winget.

Jennifer Winget made her grand Bollywood debut as a child actor in the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. She later starred as a School kid in the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat starring Rani Mukerji. At the age of 15, she was seen in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya as Tanu and then featured as a supporting actor in the Indian film Kuch Naa Kaho starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the age of 18.\

Jennifer then went on to feature in several hit television shows. She made her TV debut in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom but her big break as the lead in television came with the show Karthika, where she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big. She then starred in one of the hit television shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Shweta Tiwari's daughter. Some of her hit shows wherein he performance was immensely loved by the fans include, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Dill Mill Gayye, and more.

Jennifer Winget married popular television actor and her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover. They both fell in love with each other and tied the knot on April 9, 2012. However, they parted ways in 2014. Before Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover was married to actress Shraddha Nigam, however, they parted ways after 10 months of marriage. Karan is now married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and the couple recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter.

Jennifer Winget is reportedly known as the queen of television. Her performances in the daily soaps have earned her a huge fan following and she has 17.2 million followers on Instagram. She is also one of the highest-paid television actresses who reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and has a whopping net worth of Rs 42 crore.

Jenifer Winget was last seen in the web series Code M and now, the actress is all set to make a comeback with her new project for which she will be reuniting with Karan Wahi. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Back into the swing of things and how; after a long hiatus indeed!! Returning with Rajderkar Working it with my Wahinder and ringing in 17M on the same day!! What a way to celebrate!"