Nora Fatehi kisses rumoured boyfriend Guru Randhawa on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ - Watch VIRAL video

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi appeared in a new promo for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. On the show this weekend, they'll be promoting their new song video, 'Dance Meri Rani'.

"Pichhle video mein aapne inko robot banaya, iss video mein aapne inko jalpari banaya," host Kapil Sharma mocked Guru about Nora. Sachchi batana, mann mein kya banana chahte hai (You made her a robot in the previous video, Naach Meri Rani; in this video, you made her a mermaid.) Tell the truth, in your heart, what do you really want to make her)?" Guru laughed and said that the next time he appears on the show, he would like to answer the question.

Nora was asked by Kapil if Guru had improved his dancing since their debut music video together, Naach Meri Rani. "Actually, mujhe lagta hai ki agar woh mere saath nahi hai toh woh naachta nahi hai," she explained, adding, "Baaki music videos mein sirf ek hi cheez karta hai (He just performs one thing in the other music videos)." Kapil was in splits after she imitated him rubbing his palms together.

Guru complained, "That was mean," and Nora comforted him with a kiss. Kapil inquired if she kissed a guy after saying something hurtful about him. "Mereko 8-10 mean baatein bolo (Say 8-10 terrible things about me)," he added as she replied, "of course."