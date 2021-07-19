Nikki Tamboli opens up on being eliminated from ’Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, says ‘it wasn’t easy’

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' debuted with a bang this weekend, showcasing some incredible daredevil stunts.

The 13 contenders gave it their all to escape the 'fear phanda.' Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Anushka Sen, on the other hand, came in last. These candidates were offered the opportunity to escape the fear phanda and enter the safe zone. Nikki Tamboli was eliminated near the end of the Sunday, July 18 programme, when host Rohit Shetty announced that she had refused to execute any of the stunts owing to her fear. The actress used social media to express her sadness over her dismissal.

On her elimination, she wrote, "#timingiswrong. It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt

Nikki added, "It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. See you all for my next super soon (sic)." She also shared a video of her stunt.

See post here-

Nikki Tamboli aborted a task in the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 owing to her fear of creepy crawlies and water. She and Anushka Sen were given the duty of identifying the creepy crawlies that had been placed on them. When Nikki declined to complete the task, Rohit Shetty became enraged with her for not even attempting it. He believes that being eliminated in the first week is a major embarrassment. The actress is then given one more chance to save herself by Rohit Shetty. However, she abandons the third challenge as well, resulting in her eviction from the competition.