Nia Sharma sets internet ablaze in blue lehenga-choli, sizzling hot video goes VIRAL

Some celebrities are born with the ability to captivate their audiences; one of them is TV actress Nia Sharma, who isn't afraid to make her admirers drool. She is a multi-talented actress who, in addition to acting, can sing and dance. Trolls are drawn to her dress choices on a regular basis, but she knows how to deal with them effectively.

Nia shared a video of herself wearing a blue lehenga choli and looking stunning.

Nia Sharma provided a sneak peek of her upcoming dance number on Instagram on Monday. In the video, the actress is seen wearing an orange and green lehenga choli. Following the BTS video, it appears that the actress is gearing up to wow her admirers with her sultry movies.

She recently opened up about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making 'naked' public appearances. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, "I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, "Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends."

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ The actress got immense fame from her breakthrough leading role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in the show ‘Jamai Raja’ and its continuation as the web series 'Jamai 2.0'. Nia won the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ in 2020.