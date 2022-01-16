Nia Sharma celebrates success of 'Phoonkle', drops sizzling hot pics- see

Nia Sharma, who has a family of 7 M on Instagram, has been making headlines for her style statements ever since she entered the entertainment industry. Gorgeous Nia knows how to turn head over heels with her sexy pictures on social media.

Nia Sharma on Sunday dropped three black and white bold photos of herself on Instagram with the caption, “I owe you Nothing kinda Vibe’ Thank you for huge love to #phoonkle . 7M strong now and counting. @saregama_official (link in bio).” Fans have dropped hearts and fire emojis under the post.

Take a look:

Nia has always been vocal about her thoughts from the beginning. She always speaks her heart, no matter what. Earlier, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making ‘naked’ public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D’Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show ‘Jamai Raja,’ and the web show ‘Jamai 2.0’ (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ (2020).