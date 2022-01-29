Newlywed Mouni Roy exudes post-marriage glow at pool party, looks stunning in green holographic dress

Actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, an entrepreneur, recently tied the knot at a dreamy wedding as per Malayali and Bengali rituals in Goa. Thanks to social media for giving a glimpse into the dreamy wedding of Mouni and Suraj. The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. Mouni's close friends from the entertainment industry including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh from Meet Bros musical duo and Aashka Goradia also attended the ceremony.

And now, post her lavish wedding, photos of the diva partying with her friends have surfaced on social media.

The newlywed couple apparently hosted a pool party for their friends post their wedding ceremonies. In the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen looking stunning in a green holographic dress that featured a cut-out at the waist. Mouni flaunted her slender figure as she teamed her outfit with a matching green bag. Suraj on the other hand was seen in a beach printed shirt paired with white trousers.

Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Meet Bros were some of the friends who attended the pool bash.

Check out the photos below:



Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married. However, there were always reports of them dating, but the couple never spoke about it in public.