Ahead of wedding, Mouni Roy shares FIRST photo with to-be-husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are all set to get married on Thursday, January 27 in Goa. Ahead of their pious nuptial ceremony today, Mouni finally shared a lovely picture with Suraj on the wee hours of Thursday on her Instagram handle, confirming their relationship for the very first time.

Mouni Roy looked elegant in a red suit with a printed dupatta draped over her shoulders, while Suraj looked dashing in a white kurta pajama. The couple looked extremely happy posing for the camera. The 'Naagin' actress called her to-be-husband her 'everything' as she captioned the photo as "Everything #HariOm Om Namay Shivaay".

Mouni's post immediately went viral on the social media platform with celebrities from the entertainment industry such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pragya Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Disha Parmar, Maanvi Gagroo, and others congratulating the couple and dropping heart emojis below the picture.



Their pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Goa with pictures from their Haldi ceremony, which happened yesterday on January 26, doing the rounds on social media. Popular television actors Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani shared the pictures with the couple on their Instagram handles. A video shared by a celebrity photographer also shows Mouni's dance performance at the ceremony.



Since their wedding was reported in the media, people have been scouting the internet for information about Suraj Nambiar. Hailing from a Jain family, Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood in the sports drama 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar.