'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Netizens are furious as Vicky Jain shared a warm hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17. Many netizens even demanded, 'Vicky ko bahar nikalo'.

Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain (also known as Vikki Jain) has been one of the most discussed contestants in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita had several ugly arguments with Vicky, pointing out the lack of importance and attention she felt from him. Ankita has confessed that she was insecure about Vicky and Mannara's friendship. However, apart from Sana Raees Khan and Mannara, Vicky has earned another friend in the house, Ayesha Khan.

A clip from last week's episode in which Vicky is seen consoling and giving a tight hug to Ayesha. A few days back, Vicky showed his support to Ayesha, and they were captured sharing a warm hug near the bathroom area. A netizen took this chunk of the episode and uploaded it on Instagram.

Here's the video

Soon after the upload, the clip went viral, and several internet users trolled Vicky. Many netizens even slammed Ankita for targeting Mannara. A netizen wrote, "Ayesha, Mannara ko characterless bolti hai? Ankita ko jisse insecure hona chahiye usse toh hoti nahi. Usse toh apne pati ki godh mein baithi rahi hai aur Mannara se jealous hoti hai." Another netizen wrote, "Kaha gayi Ankita aunty jisko Mannara or Vicky ki friendship se problem thi. Ab usse yeh nahi deekhega but Mannara jo Vicky ko bhaiyaa bulati hai bas usse problem hai." An internet user wrote, "Ankita ko Mannara say problem hai. Par yeh kar dekh Ayesha se problem nahi hai. Ankita pagal hai bina dimag wali." This isn't the first time when Vicky was found consoling female contestants. Vicky was seen holding hand of former BB17 contestant Sana Raees Khan. A few weeks back, Vicky sang 'Bheegen hoth tere' while looking at Ayesha, and later called it a joke.

Bigg Boss 17 gets four finalists

On Tuesday Bigg Boss announced the torture task as part of the nomination special. For the task, BB divided housemates into two groups- Team A (Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara), and Team B (Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan). Team A went first, and they suffered all the torture and performed the task for more than 20 minutes. After the first phase of the task, Team B was caught cheating, hiding all the commodities from Team A. After a few heated moments, Team A was given the power by the taskmaster to decide Team B's fate. Team A decided to disqualify Team B and nominate them for eviction. As a result, Team A went into the finale, and Team B is nominated for this week's eviction.