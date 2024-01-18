'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Headlines

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

HomeTelevision

Television

'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Netizens are furious as Vicky Jain shared a warm hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17. Many netizens even demanded, 'Vicky ko bahar nikalo'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

article-main
Vicky Jain-Ayesha Khan (Images source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain (also known as Vikki Jain) has been one of the most discussed contestants in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita had several ugly arguments with Vicky, pointing out the lack of importance and attention she felt from him. Ankita has confessed that she was insecure about Vicky and Mannara's friendship. However, apart from Sana Raees Khan and Mannara, Vicky has earned another friend in the house, Ayesha Khan. 

A clip from last week's episode in which Vicky is seen consoling and giving a tight hug to Ayesha. A few days back, Vicky showed his support to Ayesha, and they were captured sharing a warm hug near the bathroom area. A netizen took this chunk of the episode and uploaded it on Instagram. 

Here's the video

Soon after the upload, the clip went viral, and several internet users trolled Vicky. Many netizens even slammed Ankita for targeting Mannara. A netizen wrote, "Ayesha, Mannara ko characterless bolti hai? Ankita ko jisse insecure hona chahiye usse toh hoti nahi. Usse toh apne pati ki godh mein baithi rahi hai aur Mannara se jealous hoti hai." Another netizen wrote, "Kaha gayi Ankita aunty jisko Mannara or Vicky ki friendship se problem thi. Ab usse yeh nahi deekhega but Mannara jo Vicky ko bhaiyaa bulati hai bas usse problem hai." An internet user wrote, "Ankita ko Mannara say problem hai. Par yeh kar dekh Ayesha se problem nahi hai. Ankita pagal hai bina dimag wali." This isn't the first time when Vicky was found consoling female contestants. Vicky was seen holding hand of former BB17 contestant Sana Raees Khan. A few weeks back, Vicky sang 'Bheegen hoth tere' while looking at Ayesha, and later called it a joke.

Bigg Boss 17 gets four finalists

On Tuesday Bigg Boss announced the torture task as part of the nomination special. For the task, BB divided housemates into two groups- Team A (Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara), and Team B (Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan). Team A went first, and they suffered all the torture and performed the task for more than 20 minutes. After the first phase of the task, Team B was caught cheating, hiding all the commodities from Team A. After a few heated moments, Team A was given the power by the taskmaster to decide Team B's fate. Team A decided to disqualify Team B and nominate them for eviction. As a result, Team A went into the finale, and Team B is nominated for this week's eviction. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Baking soda vs baking powder: Know difference

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE