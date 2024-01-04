Netizens slam Isha Malviya for blaming Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar, making him cry in BB17: ‘Fakeness queen'

Isha Malviya blames Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar and making him cry in Bigg Boss 17.

Recently, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen poking Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17. The two were seen calling him 'mental' and following this Abhishek got furious and slapped Samarth which he instantly regretted. Now, a video of Isha and Samarth fighting is going viral on social media wherein the actress can be seen blaming Samarth for poking and making Abhishek cry.

Recently, JioCinema shared a promo of the upcoming episode wherein, Isha can be heard blaming Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar. Feeling betrayed Samarth then called out Isha and claimed that if she can betray her boyfriend she can never be loyal to anyone else. The actress was heard saying, "No one pokes more than you. See what have you done poking him again and again. The way you made him cry by poking again and again, even I said not to do it. You are the king of poking." To this, Samarth Jurel said, "I can see your love. If you are not taking my stand despite being my girlfriend, then you cannot be loyal to anyone."

Netizens slammed Isha Malviya for blaming Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar. One of the comments read, "look who is talking, fakeness queen." Another wrote, "How many times will you flip Isha?" Another user commented, "Isha's double standards are completely visible." Another user wrote, "Now she is doing drama because Salman Khan is coming on Weekend Ka Vaar."

Meanwhile, this week, Anurag Dobhal was evicted from the show by contestants vote. However, Bigg Boss also held another nomination task wherein Samarth Jurel, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, and Abhishek Kumar were nominated. It will be interesting to see this Weekend Ka Vaar who will be evicted from the show and who will face Salman Khan's anger for their behaviour this week.