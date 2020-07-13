Netizens cannot stop talking about #MishBir after 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' airs again post lockdown

The Television show 'Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke' is back and fans are psyched to see #MishBir back on screen. The fans have been sharing images of Rhea Sharma, who plays the role of Mishti Agarwal in the show, along with Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Abir Rajvansh.

'Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke's first episode aired after the COVID-19 lockdown, and fans who missed the show, have got emotional on seeing that nothing changed. From Mishti's three questions to chai sessions, the fans got nostalgic seeing #MishBir back on screen.

Take a look:

Tu examiner ho? Dulhan ki best friend ho? KBC wale Amitabh Bachchan ho? Tho baar baar are you sure are you sure kyu pooch rahe ho? Mishti's trails to make Abir happy although she's soo distressed #MishBir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/Cw91HUSWFw — (@Harshizzz19) July 13, 2020

can they just be happy like this forever pls?!they can't take off their eyes from eo even for second,just look at them #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/lChuwHbYFK — gowri_piyu (@gowri_Piyu) July 13, 2020

Dream or Reality , Love to watch #MishBir in every scene YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/vWPo2Ho3bS — Sara Haque (@SaraHaque6) July 13, 2020

The makers of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' incorporated the lockdown situation on their show. They started the show by showing that Mishti and Abir had been away from home for three months due to the lockdown, and even when they plan to return back. Mishti has a panic attack.

Apart from Shaheer and Rhea, 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' also features Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Rupal Patel, Lataa Saberwal, Vatsal Sheth, Sanjeev Seth, Palak Purswani, Kshitee Jog, Jay Pathak, Amardeep Jha and Sameer Dharmadhikari are also part of the show which is a spin-off of the long-running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.