Namish Taneja's family members test COVID-19 positive, actor quarantines himself

The actor, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram handle to share that his family members including his parents, sister and cousin brother, who was staying with the family, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 06:03 PM IST

Television actor Namish Taneja, who plays the lead role of Ved Kothari in daily soap drama Aye Mere Humsafar that airs on Dangal TV, recently took to Instagram to share a personal news with his fans.

The actor, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram handle to share that his family members including his parents, sister and cousin brother, who was staying with the family, have all tested positive for COVID-19. 

However, he also informed his fans that he has tested negative but is following strict home isolation. 

The actor wrote, "Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for coronavirus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Love and light, -Namish Taneja."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish) on

Soon after Namish put out the news, his fans and followers commented wishing his family members a speedy recovery and him great health.

Earlier, in a news related to the show Aye Mere Humsafar, Namish had burnt his hand while he was trying his hand in the kitchen to prepare something as part of the shooting process. 

Speaking about the incident, Namish said, “My character Ved, is carefree who shies away from responsibilities. He tries to explore different professions including becoming a  chef. The shot demanded me to cook something in the kitchen wherein I have to accidentally burn my hand. However, my cooking experiment went wrong in reality and I actually burnt my hand. The camera was rolling for the shot and the reactions captured turned out to be natural. Since there was a doctor available on the set, I was immediately given first aid and asked to rest.”

Before Aye Mere Humsafar, Namish he was seen playing the role of an IAS officer in the television show Vidya.

