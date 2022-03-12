Sayantani Ghosh recalls being shamed for breast size, shares SHOCKING casting couch details

TV actor Sayantani Ghosh, who has done shows such as 'Naagin' and 'Sanjivani', hasn't had a career in showbiz without her share of struggles. In a recent interview, the actress opened up and talked about being body-shamed for having bigger breasts. Sayantani recalled being body-shamed and spoke about how it left a negative impact on her.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sayantani opened up about the unrealistic and harsh standards of beauty in the entertainment industry.

Recalling how she was shamed for her breast size, Sayantani told the portal, "As far as my memory goes, I have faced such comments from my teenage years. One lady said 'you are not flat-chested, you are pretty okay, on the higher side, in terms of your breast size, you must be having a lot of sex, right?' So she thought that if you have a lot of sex, your breasts grow. I don't even know what was that supposed to mean. And I'm like… I was a virgin then. I was like what is happening? So such things, they scar you unknowingly."

This is not the first time Sayantani opened up about being body-shamed. Previously, she had spoken about how she gets messages and comments from people asking her to tell them about her breast size.

She had even shared a social media post slamming trolls and questioning haters. She captioned her post, "A thread to end the "size" mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know “Mental Health” has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don’t forget your MIND!!! It’s high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you?"

She added, "Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about.. Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female BREASTS ?? As to what size it is ?? A cup, B, C or D etc ?? And it's not only the boys, even us girls have this sort of a conditioning!"

She then went on to question why it was so difficult to understand that breasts are just another body part. In her post, Sayantani asked who gives men rights to ask women such questions or look at them in a certain way. She encouraged women to speak up for themselves and reply to anyone who disrespects them.

"In a world where the 'Human Race' itself is struggling for its existence, 'SIZE MATTERS' -- so let's all have a large heart which is full of love, self-love, self-respect and respect for one another, compassion, acceptance and lots of empathy!!!” Sayantani concluded her post.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Sayantani also shared her casting couch experience, revealing that once a famous filmmaker propositioned her to 'spend some time' with him for a role. The filmmaker had told Sayantani, "I think we should spend more time together and get to know each other."

"I have dealt with it (casting couch) and at times it depresses you. You start questioning yourself, ‘Is there something wrong with me? Am I the one who is giving out such vibes to the other person so they think they have the right to approach me that way?’ Even if you are not at fault, you start questioning your self-worth,” Sayantani said to the portal.

Sayantani made her debut with the TV show 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan'. Later, she was seen in shows such as 'Ghar Ek Sapnaa', 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Sabki Laadli Bebo' among others, She also participated in reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Bigg Boss 6' and 'Nach Baliye 6'.