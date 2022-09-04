Munawar Faruqui recalls having suicidal thoughts, says 'it's scary' when people in power threaten you

Credit: File photo

Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui, who is a popular stand-up comedian, talked about his life experiences in his recent interview. The comedian said that sometimes he wants to punish himself.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar said, ‘Sometimes I don’t want things to be right. When things are right, I want to make it bad. And I don’t understand this, but sometimes I feel as if I am upset with myself and punish myself. Once I said ‘I am famous but estranged from myself. Sometimes, I feel so guilty that I want to end everything.”

Munawar talked about the threats he received from the powerful people, he said, “If you are not to work, that’s your life. It feels like ‘why this happening’. The livelihood of 25-30 people is dependent on me. Nothing bothers me legally, there are no legal issues, I have censor certificates and everything. It is about safety. When people in power, people who are elected threaten you, it is scary. It’s not about me, I have bouncers, police protection, and everything. But I don’t want my audience to suffer. Why should I put my audience at risk?’ I am talented enough to earn Rs 30,000 per month which is enough for a common man. It’s never about money, but my audience is always, they are my priority who laugh at my jokes. I come for them, I die to come on stage for my audience.”

For the unversed, the comedian’s recent show was cancelled after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)objected on August 25, seeking cancellation in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The stand-up comedian admitted to having suicidal thoughts when the popular host Siddharth Kannan asked him about the same and Munawar added, "This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are 'haram' (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, and cigarette. Ending that body's existence is considered the biggest sin. And I really feel that about my mother, why did she do this? Such a smart woman, why did she do this knowing it's a sin? It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realised that only very strong people can do this."

READ | Munawar Faruqui says he will never troll Shah Rukh Khan, expresses desire to work with Alia Bhatt

Munawar, then, recalled that his hands trembled for two to three days after he heard about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as he continued, "When I heard about Sushant Singh Rajput, 2-3 din tak haath kaanp rahe the (my hands were shaking for 2-3 days). Even today when I hear news like that, or end up joking about it myself, after a minute I just go back there. And I realise what it takes. When these thoughts started coming into my head, the first thing that stopped me was that God doesn't allow it, and the second is you start seeing faces. When they hear this news what will be their first reaction? Ruk jaa, mat kar (stop, don't do this)."

After Lock Upp, Munawar was supposed to be a part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but he backed out saying that he needs some time alone.