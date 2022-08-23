Munawar Faruqui says he will never troll Shah Rukh Khan, expresses desire to work with Alia Bhatt

Munawar Faruqui-Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan/File photos

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui gained more prominence after winning the first season of the captive reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, earlier this year defeating Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale. In a recent interview, Munawar talked about his love for Shah Rukh Khan and also expressed his desire to work with Alia Bhatt.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Munawar disclosed that he will never troll or make a joke about Shah Rukh Khan due to his respect for the Pathaan actor as he told the portal, "“Unke jaisa insan, itna haazir jawab. Itna naam aur shaurat ke baad bhi unme ek alag si kashish hai ki aap bas dekhte reh jaaao (He is such a sharp and witty man. Even after so much name and fame, he has a very distinct aura that you cannot help but admire him)".

Continuing his love for the superstar, the stand-up comedian added, "Dil se unki bahot respect karta hoon. Kabhi mazaak nahi bana paaunga. As a stage artist also, kya pakad hai unki. Zabardast (I really respect him a lot and can never make fun of him. As a stage artist also, he has amazing control on the stage. It’s just fantastic).”

In the rapid-fire round, when Munawar was asked to pick one Bollywood actress with whom he would like to collaborate, he quickly took the name of Alia Bhatt, who recently co-produced her first production Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui backs out of Rohit Shetty’s show, says ‘need some time alone’

After Lock Upp, Munawar was supposed to be a part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but he backed out saying that he needs some time alone. The stunt-based show is currently airing on Colors TV with participants namely Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat among others.